Tuktoyaktuk RCMP seize alcohol en route to hamlet

A large haul of bootlegged alcohol nearly made its way into Tuktoyaktuk on Friday before RCMP intercepted the shipment, arresting a driver under the territory’s Liquor Act.

Following a tip from the public, Tuktoyaktuk RCMP stopped a vehicle on the Inuvik Tuktoyaktuk Highway as it was entering the community on Sept. 6., states a news release issued by RCMP Tuesday afternoon.

A search of the vehicle ensued, and Mounties located and seized 190 bottles and cans of liquor, beer, cider and wine in various amounts.

Tuktoyaktuk, a hamlet of about 900 people, places limits on the amount of alcohol a person can possess at one time. As an alcohol-restricted community, residents are able to carry up to two 1.1.L bottles of alcohol.

The driver of the vehicle containing the alcohol was arrested and charged with the unlawful sale and supply of alcohol under the NWT Liquor Act.

The individual, who hasn’t been identified by police, is due to appear in court in Tuktoyaktuk on Dec. 4.

The seizure comes on the heels of two other significant bootlegging busts in recent months.

Fort McPherson RCMP recently seized 144 bottles of liquor bound for the community.

More than one hundred bottles of liquor bound for the community of Whati were recently intercepted by RCMP in July and August.