The Tuktoyaktuk RCMP are asking for the public’s assistance to locate Kelly Ovayuk. 

Ovayuk, 44, was last seen in the Oceanview Dr. area in Tuktoyaktuk on Dec. 13. He was operating a snowmobile at the time, which has since been found without him.

Tuktoyaktuk RCMP are asking for public assistance in locating 44 year-old Kelly Ovayuak. Photo courtesy of RCMP.

Ovayuak is described as 5’7” and 209 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The RCMP advised there is no clothing description available at this time.

Anyone with information on Ovayuak’s whereabouts is asked to call Tuktoyaktuk RCMP at 977-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.

