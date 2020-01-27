Three charged following Hay River drug trafficking investigation

Police arrested nine individuals last week in Hay River. Six have since been released.

Three people are facing trucking trafficking-related charges after an investigation led by Hay River RCMP turned up illicit drugs and cash.

Hay River RCMP, along with members of the Yellowknife RCMP, arrested nine people in Hay River on Jan. 23, according to a news release issued by RCMP Monday.

Cash and “illicit street drugs” were seized as a result, states the news release.

Six of the nine individuals arrested have since been released as police continue to investigate, say RCMP.

Police are not identifying the type of drug seized as to not compromise the ongoing investigation, media spokesperson Julie Plourde later told NNSL Media.

A number of Yellowknife RCMP divisions, including major crimes and federal investigation units, and police dog services aided in the investigation.

NWT RCMP and Yukon RCMP emergency response teams also assisted.

Farhan Hussein, 30, Zuhayr Maie, 26, and Liban Abdi, 26, all from Edmonton, have each been charged with one count of trafficking a controlled substance. They also face one count each of possessing property obtained by crime.

Hussein and Maie have both been remanded into custody and due to appear in a Yellowknife court Tuesday.

Abdi was released on bail and is scheduled to make a court appearance in Hay River on Feb.24.