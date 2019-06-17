Thompson to run again in Nahendeh

Nahendeh MLA Shane Thompson announced in the legislative assembly on June 6 that he will run for re-election this fall.

In a lengthy address covering housing, climate change, access to organized sports, protection of at-risk elders, entrepreneurship and decentralizing government, he took aim at the “endless cycle of studying a problem but never getting around to fixing it.”

Returning to the theme of to the day-to-day work of government, he said GNWT should should work to transition residents to home ownership from public housing, which he said “keeps people trapped in the social welfare net.”

Thompson was elected in 2015 based on his background of several territorial and regional boards, including sports and recreation and education portfolios. Thompson, who has served as chair of the Standing Committee on Social Development, said that GNWT has grown considerably, and shared his worry that “big bureaucratic machine that has lost touch with the most vulnerable residents,” especially in smaller communities.

“I want what is better for the people of the Northwest Territories, and I look forward to my continued work as MLA for the people of Nahendeh,” he said.