SPORTS TALK: Gee, Karlos Williams, tell us how you really feel about your former boss

So as we carry on with the isolation and social/physical/whatever distancing, I’m reminded of what we’re dealing with.

I saw a photo online earlier this month of a soldier from World War II carrying a donkey on his back. Why? Well, apparently the field was full of mines and if the donkey stepped on one, it would set one off and cause as much damage as if a soldier did the same. The moral of the story? The ones you have to watch out for the most in times of danger are the jackasses who don’t know any better.

In his own words, Karlos Williams has been his own worst enemy and is the reason he hasn’t played professional football since 2015.

Williams plans on making a comeback and will do so this coming season with the Toronto Argonauts … so long as there’s a season. But he hasn’t forgiven the way the Buffalo Bills, one of his former teams, supposedly treated him, specifically the team’s former general manager, Doug Whaley.

Whaley drafted Williams in 2015 and it looked like a great move as Williams and LeSean McCoy turned into a big one-two punch for the Bills. Williams, though, ended up being suspended before the 2016 season began for violating the National Football League’s substance abuse policy and was released by the Bills during that year’s training camp. Two subsequent suspensions saw Williams forced to sit out for an entire calendar year.

He could have played in the XFL this past season but he didn’t want to because Whaley is employed by the XFL as the league’s senior vice-president of football operations.

In an interview with The Athletic published on April 9, Williams let loose on Whaley, saying he could consume a body part, die in a hole and drink bleach. In case you aren’t understanding, Williams doesn’t like Whaley. Williams is convinced that Whaley gave up on him too soon and he plans on sticking it to him by tearing up the Canadian Football League this season.

You know, I don’t feel the least bit sorry for this guy. He decided to make his own decisions and blames his former employer because they decided to go in a different direction? That’s on him and if he’s accepted responsibility for his past actions, that’s a good first step.

Something else which bothers me: he’s proclaimed that he’s going to “tear up” the CFL and they don’t know what’s coming. Right, junior. We’ve heard that song and dance before from so many people – Lawrence Phillips, Dexter Manley, Chad Johnson, Johnny Manziel – and they fizzle out worse than an East German sparkler. He’ll be brought back down to planet normal in no time.

Let’s hope they make it

COVID-19 is playing havoc with everything and that includes sports leagues of all sorts. I talked about how mid-level minor professional hockey players have lost any source of income until at least next season.

There’s another league which is facing an uncertain future, though its commissioner has said it will push on no matter what.

The Intercounty Baseball League has been in operation in Ontario for more than 100 years and has featured some of the best amateur senior men’s baseball in the country over that time. It’s featured some players who have either gone on to play in or played Major League Baseball over the years such as Fergie Jenkins (Baseball Hall of Fame member), Rob and Rich Butler, Rob Ducey, Paul Spoljaric and Pete Orr. Former prime minister Lester B. Pearson even played with the Guelph Maple Leafs at one time.

But things are very much up in the air as the Brantford Red Sox and Barrie Baycats, the six-time reigning league champions, both announced they will not play in 2020 no matter what happens. The league is hopeful to have baseball of some sort in 2020 but Ontario is one of the hardest-hit places in Canada and Baseball Ontario has said there will be no action until July 1, which is the downswing for the league’s annual calendar.

Again, this is just one of many leagues facing such a situation but it’s tough. I used to go to Christie Pits in Toronto from time to time and watch the Toronto Maple Leafs (the baseball team, not the hockey team) in action. Good quality baseball for not a lot of money and it was entertaining.

Good Idea: Contactless tap payment method using a hockey stick.

Bad Idea: That the unit has to be passed using a hockey stick because of COVID-19.

Thanks to COVID-19, we’ve had to change the way we live. Literally. Luckily, there’s Harvey’s and Bauer to keep us happy that we’re Canadian.

My favourite burger joint in the entire world has gone all drive-thru on its restaurants and does it without contact. The difference here is that Harvey’s employees are passing out the payment unit attached to a Bauer hockey stick. This is perhaps the most Canadian thing I’ve seen since Vasek Pospisil of Vancouver drank maple syrup during a crossover in a tennis tournament earlier this year.

It’s enough to make you smile and sweet baby Jesus knows we need to smile.

Until next time, folks …