‘Situation unfolding’ in Fort Smith: RCMP

Police are responding to a “situation” in a residential area of Forth Smith.

Officers are responding in the area of Calder Avenue and Wilderness Road and are asking people to stay away from this area.

“For those that are already in the area, police are asking people to stay inside,” an RCMP news release read. “More information will be released later.”

The Town of Fort Smith also issued a notice to residents late Tuesday afternoon stating that an “RCMP Emergency Response Team is in town to deal with a local incident. We ask that the public be understanding and give them distance as they work – for your safety and for the safety of everybody involved. We will provide information as we are able.”

