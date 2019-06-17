RCMP investigating after house fire in Norman Wells

Three people were evacuated safely but "the house is a total loss," RCMP stated

Norman Wells RCMP are investigating after a fire destroyed a home in the community on June 16.

At 7:23 a.m. on Sunday, Norman Wells RCMP received a call regarding a house on fire and were on the scene within minutes.

Upon arrival, RCMP officers assisted the Norman Wells Fire Department by evacuating houses in the area and providing traffic control.

Three people were safely evacuated from the home without injuries.

The fire department fought the blaze and quickly contained it to prevent spreading to surrounding buildings, “however, the house is a total loss,” a news release from the RCMP states.

Norman Wells RCMP is now leading the investigation with the Office of the Fire Marshal.

As the investigation is ongoing, no further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Norman Wells RCMP at 587-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 nwtnutips.com, (click on “submit a web tip”) or text: nwtnutips to 274637.