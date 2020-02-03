RCMP intercept booze destined for Deline

Police in Deline intercepted 51 bottles of alcohol destined for the Sahtu community over the weekend, states a news release issued by RCMP Monday.

On Feb. 1, RCMP were conducting a traffic stop on the ice road en route to Deline. Around 9:40 p.m., Mounties intercepted a vehicle travelling with alcohol in an amount that exceeded the quantity defined under the territory’s Liquor Act.

People are allowed to only bring certain quantities of alcohol into Deline.

Police say they seized 20 375 ml bottles of vodka, one bottle of whiskey, 24 cans of beer and six coolers.

The driver and passenger, who are not named by RCMP, both face charges under the territory’s Liquor Act, states Monday’s news release.

“The alleged sale of illegal alcohol is very concerning, and as a community, we cannot tolerate these illegal activities. This seizure helps in reducing the harm caused by illegal alcohol in Deline,” Cpl. Philip Unger, Detachment Commander of Deline RCMP, stated in the news release.