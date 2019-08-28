RCMP charge 62-year-old man with child pornography offences

A 62-year-old man has been charged with a pair of child pornography related offences following an NWT RCMP investigation.

Mario Laplante, who had been residing in Whati, is charged with possessing and making available child pornography, states a news release issued by RCMP Wednesday.

A publication ban prevents police from releasing further details.

Laplante is currently in Ontario, where he’s been released under strict conditions, say RCMP. He’s been ordered to stay at his residence in the province.

Charges were laid against Laplante following an investigation led by the NWT RCMP Internet Child Exploitation Unit (ICE), a newly-formed two-member unit tasked with tackling child exploitation and abuse online.

Laplante is scheduled to appear in a Yellowknife court on Jan. 14, 2020.