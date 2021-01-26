The NT RCMP and department of Health and Social Services (HSS) is advising NWT residents that noxious substances have been identified in illicit drugs seized in November.

In a Wednesday news release RCMP spokesperson Marie York-Condon stated that while police always warn against illicit drug use, the presence of two new substances further increases their danger.

The substances have been identified as Adinazolam, a kind of tranquilizer listed under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA), and 5-MeO-DBT, a type of psychedelic not controlled under the Act.

Following a confiscation of crack cocaine, powder cocaine and tablets on Nov. 27, 2020, RCMP sent samples of the substances to the Health Canada Drug Analysis Service for inspection.

RCMP indicated that the results, received Jan. 20, 2021, showed two substances “so novel that limited information is available on (their) safety.”

“RCMP are very concerned that those who are already at risk and harm from illicit drug use may be further affected by the presence of new and noxious substances recently found in samples,” Insp. Dyson Smith, commander of the Yellowknife RMCP Detachment said.

“Given the distribution systems of the illegal drug trade, those tainted drugs could be anywhere in the territory, so this warning is for the entire Northwest Territories.”

The RCMP is working with the HSS to learn more about the potential impacts of the discovered drugs.

“People who use street or illicit drugs should always do so with others present and have a plan to respond to an overdose,” Andy Delli Pizzi, deputy chief public health officer, said. “The plan should include having naloxone present and calling 911 for help with any overdose.”

For more information on overdose protection and use of naloxone kits, residents are encouraged to visit HSS’s overdose protection site.