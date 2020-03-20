Rabid husky dog euthanized in Yellowknife

Health is a big deal during this time in the NWT, for humans and animals.

A dog was euthanized in Yellowknife after it tested positive for rabies, the NWT SPCA said in a statement on Facebook on Friday.

The shelter had taken in a male husky cross dog named Kit from Cambridge Bay on March 11. It was held at the shelter until March 14.

“The dog was seemingly healthy but started to show signs of the rare ‘dumb’ form of rabies where the animal cannot stand properly and other neurological symptoms, not aggressive symptoms,” the SPCA said.

The SPCA was informed on Thursday that the dog had tested positive.

The society emphasized that no other dogs at the shelter came into contact with the dog.

“Kit was at the shelter for only a few days and was housed outside on the side of the building where no other dogs were. There is no need to panic or assume that our dogs are not safe. As a new intake Kit was labelled staff-only as well.”

The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (CPHO) advised on Friday that if anyone had direct contact with the saliva of the dog between March 10 and 14 they should call Environmental Health at (867) 767-9066 ext. 49262 to have a risk assessment performed.

Airline staff who might have had contact with Kit should also call Environmental Health, the CPHO said.