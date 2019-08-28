Protected area in Ramparts uncertain as NWT election looms

A long-sought plan to develop a protected area in the Sahtu under NWT legislation and create non-fossil fuel based jobs could be put on ice until next year, despite direction from the Charter Community of Fort Good Hope to proceed.

The writ for the NWT election is set to drop this Friday and with it the formal dissolution of the 18th legislative assembly.

If that date passes, an Aug. 19 vote by members of the K’asho Got’ine in support of creating the Ts’ude niline Tu’eyeta protected area under the Protected Areas Act will pass on to the next government. With it will be also be lost a year’s worth of government and non-government sourced funding — roughly $1 million, according to Stephen Kakfwi, member of the community’s negotiating team working with the GNWT to create the protected area.

“So the deadline for signing is this Friday,” Kakfwi said. “If we miss the deadline then we lose $1 million for the establishment agreement because it is under territorial legislation.”

Kakfwi, a former NWT Premier, said his team includes Bob Overvold, a director with the Sahtu Secretariat and member of the Fort Good Hope Metis Local 54 Land Corporation, and lawyer Larry Innes, who have been working for more than a year to get the protected area off the ground.

Work has included hosting workshops for youth and elders, consulting with residents door-to-door to help the community get behind protecting the area, and holding jobs training last winter on wildlife and vegetation management.

The Ts’ude niline Tu’eyeta – a 10,000 square-kilometre area proposed under the Protected Areas Act has long been identified by elders and members of the community as an area they want protected from oil and gas or mining activity.

The area is a traditional area for trapping practices by Sahtu Dene and Metis families and “is a warehouse” of sorts, that includes plenty of game during spring hunts including muskrat, beaver, ducks, and even its own small caribou herd, noted Kakfwi.

For the area to be legally protected, under GNWT law, an establishment agreement must be signed by the minister with the support of cabinet, he said.

Negotiators have already initialled the agreement, however the Yamoga Land Corporation — one of the community groups involved in the agreement — wanted to hold a vote with residents before they agreed to proceed.

“The vote (was to) decide if the community would accept the agreement or not and it took over a month,” explained Kakfwi, noting that it was supposed to be held at the beginning of July. “There was a lot of hesitating and balking for something that was pretty straight forward.

“The vote took place and there were guidelines that were set up for the vote and the vote was in favour of establishing it — 93 in favour and 54 against.”

Since the vote, there has been no public announcement and Kakfwi said he believes those reluctant to agree — particularly the land corporation and community Chief Danny Masuzumi — are stalling for time, knowing full well that after Friday the territorial government will be dissolved and there will be no minister with the authority to sign the agreement on behalf of cabinet.

“We feel some of the leaders don’t want to go ahead with it now, but the community has had no jobs created in the last four years,” said Kakfwi.

“It is frustrating. It is a dysfunctional community and dysfunctional leadership and I don’t know what to make of it. They don’t seem to feel that they are accountable to that vote. So I don’t know why they called for it because now they are not going to honour it.”

Northern News Services was unable to reach the chief or the land corporation on Tuesday, but updates will follow this week.