Exclusive: Letter warns against ‘outing’ Tsiigehtchic bootleggers

A Tsiigehtchic resident is concerned after the community’s council recently encouraged citizens to “out” bootleggers.

In a letter to territorial media outlets, Lawrence Norbert wrote that while “might seem laudable at first glance but it would also appear they’re doing it half-ass backwards by attacking the symptoms (bootlegging) instead of the root causes of addiction.”

The council of the charter community posted a letter dated Oct. 28, and shared it on social media. The poster states that council is concerned over the alcohol entering the community and the harm it causes to residents. It further states that the identities of bootleggers are widely known, including by police.

“The use and abuse of alcohol in our community damages people, families, children and Elders,” it states. It ends encouraging residents to “out” bootleggers and drug dealers to RCMP officers and “stop the damage being done to our citizens.”

Subscribers can read the full story in this week’s News/North.