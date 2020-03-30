Premier appoints new official to COVID response

Premier Caroline Cochrane hired senior official Russ Neudorf for a key role responding to COVID-19 on Monday.

A government news release said Neudorf was appointed as associate deputy minister of Municipal and Community Affairs (MACA), with the special responsibility of supporting the government’s emergency management organization spearheading pandemic efforts.

Neudorf – who will be one of two deputies serving MACA Minister Paulie Chinna – previously served as deputy minister of the Department of Transportation, and as an associate deputy minister responsible for special projects.

Neudorf’s term will last six months, and coincides with the GNWT redirecting other resources to MACA, according to a government news release.

“We are fortunate that Mr. Neudorf has proven competencies including extensive understanding of our organization and communities,” Cochrane said in the news release. “As we continue to respond to this emergency, it is essential that we have the capacity to sustain our efforts.”