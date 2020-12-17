A Fort Smith resident has been diagnosed with Covid-19, chief public health officer (CPHO) Dr. Kami Kandola said in a news release Thursday.

The individual returned from travel outside the territory and is now self-isolating at home, she said.

Public health’s investigation identified only one contact who is also self-isolating. There is no identified risk of public exposure, Kandola said.

The diagnosis was made through the recently deployed ID NOW rapid testing device. The device provided a preliminary diagnosis in 15 minutes, which was confirmed by the Stanton Territorial Hospital lab.

Kandola reminds residents to call local health units to arrange a Covid-19 test as soon as symptoms develop.

“Getting tested early is a good way to control the risk of potential infection, and limit spread to family, friends and other community members,” she said. “By doing so, you can be provided with the appropriate care and advice quickly.”

The individual and the contact have both been provided with isolation advice and monitoring will continue.