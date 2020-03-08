Police probe sudden death in Behchoko

RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is investigating after a man was found deceased Saturday

RCMP’s Major Crime Unit is investigating a sudden death in Behchoko.

Responding to a call just after 9 a.m. on Saturday, police located a deceased man at a residence in the community, according to a news release issued by NWT RCMP.

Police have not identified the deceased male.

The crime division is leading the ongoing investigation, alongside RCMP’s forensic identification unit.

No charges have been laid in connection with the death.

The territory’s coroner is assisting the police probe.

Updates to follow.