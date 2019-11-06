Police investigate sudden death in Inuvik

Inuvik RCMP is investigating a sudden death in the community.

According to police, first responders rushed to a residence at about 9:58 p.m. Tuesday and found an unresponsive 54-year-old man. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Inuvik RCMP, in conjunction with the NWT Coroner Services, are conducting an investigation into the sudden death. NT RCMP Major Crime Unit and Forensic Identification Unit are assisting with the investigation.

Anyone with information on suspicious activity is asked to call Inuvik RCMP at 777-1111, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 nwtnutips.com, (click on “submit a web tip”) or text: “nwtnutips” plus your message to 274637.