Police charge pair after apparent ramming of Liard highway border gate

Two Fort Liard residents were charged after police found the Liard highway border gate broken open and a damaged vehicle carrying liquor Saturday.

Police discovered an “act of mischief” that left the north Highway 7 border gate open at about 11 p.m. April 11. Shortly after officers stopped a vehicle in the area and observed that it had “extensive damage consistent with having committed the mischief to the border gate.”

They also seized a case of beer and two bottles of vodka. Fort Liard is a liquor prohibited community.

The Department of Infrastructure was notified and the gate has been re-secured. The investigation is continuing. Charges of mischief have been laid against two community members from Fort Liard.

Anyone with information on the illegal sale and or distribution of alcohol, drugs and other criminal matters in the area is asked to call the Fort Liard RCMP at 867-770-1111, police said in a news release.

