Paul Falvo voted in as Green Party candidate for the NWT

Paul Falvo has been chosen as the Green Party of Canada’s NWT candidate for the 2019 federal election.

“For this federal election, for the Greens in the NWT, we have a hope in hell,” quipped Falvo after winning the candidacy. “We’ve never had that before.”

Falvo beat out William Gagnon, an engineer for Ecology North, in the July 11 vote which saw 32 people casting a ballot in person and online.

Falvo is a criminal defense lawyer in Yellowknife and sat on city council for two terms, which he said has given him valuable experience in running successful campaigns but also in meeting residents around the North and understanding their needs.

“My strength is my difference, in that I’m not a professional in the green field per se but that helps to counteract the notion that the Green Party is a one issue party,” Falvo told the Green party voters.

Food security is an important issue Falvo will be focusing on while also pushing for the Green party platform for fighting climate change and focusing on green job creations.

“What an NWT candidate in particular needs to do is let Green party people in Ontario and BC know the differences of the North,” said Falvo. “They need to know it’s not just a matter of going to the store here to get food here for many people.”

Gagnon said he was very encouraged by the amount of people who came out to show support for the Greens and that it was a contested vote.

“Paul has a lot of name recognition and has done a lot of great work in the communities,” said Gagnon.

“I think he’s going to do a great job. We’re running a campaign to get elected and I will be working directly with him in an official capacity.”

“I really believe in the Green Party federally and provincially, we’ve seen a lot of growth in B.C., Ontario and P.E.I. so I will just keep pushing for the Green brand.”

He says he is both excited and scared about what will happen in the election because they could really “shake things up” and elect at least 15 Greens in parliament.

Gagnon said the party will be releasing information regarding the campaign before July 16.

Green Party leader Elizabeth May visited Yellowknife earlier in July and spoke of the importance reaching communities to inform the yet to be released party platform.

Falvo will need to be able to take on three other confirmed candidates in order to secure a first ever win for the Greens in the NWT.

The NDP are the only party with out a candidate selected for the NWT

The incumbent Micheal McLeod will be running for the Liberals, Yanik D’Aigle will be running for the Conservatives and Luke Quinlan will be running for the People’s Party of Canada.