Overdue travellers bound for Whati found safe 

Seven boaters located near Marian Lake following air search 

By
Brendan Burke
-
93

A group of seven travellers en route to Whati from Behchoko have been located safe following an air search launched Tuesday.

Five men and two women, who left Behchoko by boat on Monday, were reported overdue the following day, prompting a search by Whati and Behchoko RCMP members, states a news release from RCMP.

A helicopter was deployed to scan the Marian Lake area, where the boaters were found safe and in good health Tuesday afternoon.

“We are thankful to our partners and the fact that we have found the boaters in good spirits and uninjured,” states Sgt. Ken Beard.

Previous articleCape Dorset promotes hands-on learning, Inuit traditional lessons
Next articleInuvik Drum – August 22 Edition
Brendan Burke
https://nnsl.com
As the Yellowknifer’s crime reporter, it’s my job to keep readers up to speed on all-things “cops and courts” related. From house fires and homicides to courtroom clashes, it’s my responsibility to be there - day or night, rain or shine. When I’m not at court gathering stories, I’m in the office, making calls to lawyers, emailing RCMP and tracking down sources. After hours, I rely on the public to let me know what’s happening and where. Entering my second winter in Yellowknife since leaving my hometown of Peterborough, Ont., in October 2017, everyday on this beat continues to be challenging, rewarding and fulfilling. Got a story? Call me at (867) 766-8288 or shoot me an email at editorial@nnsl.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here