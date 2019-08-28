Overdue travellers bound for Whati found safe 

Seven boaters located near Marian Lake following air search

A group of seven travellers en route to Whati from Behchoko have been located safe following an air search launched Tuesday.

Five men and two women, who left Behchoko by boat on Monday, were reported overdue the following day, prompting a search by Whati and Behchoko RCMP members, states a news release from RCMP.

A helicopter was deployed to scan the Marian Lake area, where the boaters were found safe and in good health Tuesday afternoon.

“We are thankful to our partners and the fact that we have found the boaters in good spirits and uninjured,” states Sgt. Ken Beard.