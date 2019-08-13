Ottawa pumps more than $30 million into Northern infrastructure

Ottawa will spend $31 million — with another $14 million from Indigenous governments — on 19 northern infrastructure projects, including roads, waterways, waste management and cultural facilities.

NWT MP Michael McLeod made the funding announcement in Yellowknife on Tuesday.

“This is what Northerners deserve and we look forward to building it

with all of you,” said McLeod.

McLeod told reporters the funding hasn’t been previously announced.

GNWT Minister of Municipal and Community Affairs Alfred Moses said community governments helped direct the money.

“Communities themselves plan and manage how they use this funding based on local priorities and needs,” Moses said. “Whether that’s better roads, municipal infrastructure or recreation and cultural facilities.”

In Yellowknife, more than $5.6 million will go toward removing sludge from sewage to manage wastewater, with the city providing another $1.8 million to the project.

Another $2.7 million — plus almost $1 million from the city — will pave municipal roads.

Extra funds are also being directed to stabilize the McMeekin Causeway, which links the city and Latham Island.

Gwich’in Tribal Council will also get $1 million to construct a new multi-use building to preserve country foods and hold cultural and social events.

Whati, Liidlii Kue, Behchoko, Wekweeti and Gameti will all receive funds to support cultural and historical sites and also for community services.

In Fort Simpson, federal money will develop trails and $1.6 million along with municipal funding will chipseal 28 gravel roads.

Hay River will get a new wastewater lift station to the tune of $4.6 million from Ottawa, and $1.5 million from the municipal government.

The town will put forward $5.6 million in addition to Ottawa’s $5.6 million to furnish Caribou Crescent, Beaver Crescent, and Riverview Drive with concrete curbs and gutters.

Norman Wells is set to have 6.5 kilometres of roadway rehabilitated — upgrading drainage and infrastructure with $1.1 million federal money and $375,000 from the town.

The Hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk will put an extra $500,000 on $1.5 million in federal government funds to upgrade its road and increase flood resilience.

Inuvik regional landfills are getting $1.8 million, along with $625,000 from GNWT, to divert recyclables and leave additional space to manage solid waste.

The Beaufort Delta communities involved Aklavik, Fort McPherson, Inuvik, Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour, Tsiigehtchic, and Ulukhaktok.

Aklavik specifically is getting another $450,000 plus $150,000 of its own funds to fence the waste facility and extend its life for another two decades.

The Sahtu region will see a similar project take place in each of the communities of Colville Lake, Fort Good Hope, Norman Wells, and Tulita. That will be supported with $1.3 million from the federal government and $450,000 from the GNWT.