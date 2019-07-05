Ontario man charged after Inuvik RCMP seize crack cocaine, cash

An Ontario man is facing drug and weapons charges after an investigation in Inuvik turned up crack cocaine and cash.

Inuvik RCMP launched a probe after receiving reports of suspected drug activity at a residence in the community, states a news release issued Friday morning.

On Wednesday, after conducting surveillance, Mounties executed a search warrant at the home where they seized approximately one ounce of crack cocaine and $4360 in cash.

Osama Nawaz, 19, of Etobicoke, ON, has been charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possessing the proceeds of crime.

Police do not state what kind of weapon was seized during the arrest in the news release, but an RCMP photo shows a sealed bag containing a knife.

“Illegal drugs are hurting our communities. NT RCMP is putting every effort to protect the most vulnerable members of our society,” states Sgt. Olena Newmen of the Inuvik RCMP.

“This seizure helps in reducing the harm caused by illegal drugs in our community,” added Newmen.

Nawaz remains in custody and is due to appear in Yellowknife court on July 8, 2019.

Wednesday’s bust is the fourth significant drug seizure in Inuvik since March. An Ontario man faces charges after RCMP seized nearly 200 grams of crack cocaine and cash on March 28. On May 14, Mounties intercepted 17 ounces of crack cocaine at the Inuvik Mike Zubko Airport. On June 14, 330 grams of crack cocaine was collected by RCMP in a raid that netted a “significant” amount of cash.