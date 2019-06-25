NWT RCMP looking to recruit Northerners

NWT RCMP is looking to recruit more Northerners.

In a joint effort with the Community and Aboriginal Policing Unit, Mounties north of 60 are hoping to attract more NWT residents, one of the force’s “main recruiting goals,” according to a news release issued late last week.

“A career with the RCMP offers the chance to have a daily positive impact on Canadian communities while enjoying vast opportunities for growth and development in dozens of specialized units,” stated Cpl. Charmaine Parenteau, the main recruiting officer at the NWT RCMP.

Parenteau has made recent stops in Inuvik and Tuktoyaktuk, where she engaged with students and community members at various public events.

Over the course of the summer, Parenteau will be visiting Fort Smith, Hay River, Fort Resolution and Fort Providence where she will talk about the perks and challenges that come with a career in the police.

Parenteau, along with NWT RCMP Community and Aboriginal Policing Unit representatives, will hit the road on July 2.

Residents interested in pursuing a career with the RCMP can visit rcmpcareers.ca., or contact Parenteau at 867-765-3717 or email at charmaine.parenteau@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.