NWT housing corporation opens seniors’ nineplex in Fort McPherson

NWT Housing Corporation opened a seniors nineplex in Fort McPherson on Thursday.

Based off a shared design between the Department of Health and Social Services and and community input, the new building aims to support “independent living for seniors, allowing them to remain in their home community and be near their families, while enabling access to important support services,” a Government of NWT news release said.

The building features no-step entrances to suits, wide doorways, a bathroom on the ground floor, two barrier free units, a caretaker’s unit and a common space, the release added.

The building is also one of five, with counterparts in Aklavik, Fort Liard, Whati, and another under construction in Fort Good Hope.

“The Housing Corporation and the GNWT is committed to helping our residents stay in their home communities for as long as possible. The opening of this new senior’s facility will allow us to make that a reality for residents of Fort McPherson,” Housing Minister Alfred Moses said in the release.

NWT Senior’s Society executive director Suzette Montreuil told News/North the nineplexes help to address a “significant” wait list seniors face when accessing affordable housing.

She cited a March report from the organization stating that many single seniors struggle to cover their housing costs “Any development in seniors’ housing is a good action for the government to take there,” she said about the development.