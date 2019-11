There were 753 calls processed by the Northwest Territories’ new 911 system, which went live Nov. 4.

Calls for police, fire and ambulance came in from across the territory.

News/North subscribers can click here to find out more about the “cliffhanger” life of a 911 dispatcher – and how many callers weren’t interested in having first responders rush to their aid at all – in Nick Pearce’s full story in this week’s News/North.