UPDATED: Northwestel ‘network issue’ disrupts phone, internet services in Jean Marie River

Disruptions, impacting five other communities, were resolved Friday

By
Brendan Burke
-
43

A “network issue” disrupted cellular, internet and long-distance phone services in Jean Marie River Thursday, impacting five other communities before being resolved the next day.

While local phone services in Jean Marie River were unaffected by the disruption, the network issue caused communication woes for a number of Sahtu and Dehcho communities, impacting customers’ ability to make long-distance calls to Fort Simpson, Norman Wells, Wrigley, Tulita and Fort Good Hope.

The disruption was resolved early Friday morning, stated Anderson in an email to News/North.

The cause of the network issue has not yet been determined, he added.

Thursday’s disruption follows two major Northwestel internet and phone outages in Yellowknife and the surrounding area one in July and another earlier this month.

Vandalism to a fibre line has been blamed for both outages and RCMP continue to investigate the incidents.

Previous articleUPDATED: Syphilis outbreak in NWT, majority of cases in YK
Next articleOur Beautiful North Winner- August 22, 2019
Brendan Burke
https://nnsl.com
As the Yellowknifer’s crime reporter, it’s my job to keep readers up to speed on all-things “cops and courts” related. From house fires and homicides to courtroom clashes, it’s my responsibility to be there - day or night, rain or shine. When I’m not at court gathering stories, I’m in the office, making calls to lawyers, emailing RCMP and tracking down sources. After hours, I rely on the public to let me know what’s happening and where. Entering my second winter in Yellowknife since leaving my hometown of Peterborough, Ont., in October 2017, everyday on this beat continues to be challenging, rewarding and fulfilling. Got a story? Call me at (867) 766-8288 or shoot me an email at editorial@nnsl.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here