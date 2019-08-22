UPDATED: Northwestel ‘network issue’ disrupts phone, internet services in Jean Marie River

Disruptions, impacting five other communities, were resolved Friday

A “network issue” disrupted cellular, internet and long-distance phone services in Jean Marie River Thursday, impacting five other communities before being resolved the next day.

While local phone services in Jean Marie River were unaffected by the disruption, the network issue caused communication woes for a number of Sahtu and Dehcho communities, impacting customers’ ability to make long-distance calls to Fort Simpson, Norman Wells, Wrigley, Tulita and Fort Good Hope.

The disruption was resolved early Friday morning, stated Anderson in an email to News/North.

The cause of the network issue has not yet been determined, he added.

Thursday’s disruption follows two major Northwestel internet and phone outages in Yellowknife and the surrounding area — one in July and another earlier this month.

Vandalism to a fibre line has been blamed for both outages and RCMP continue to investigate the incidents.