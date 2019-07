Gameti

The 15th annual Tlicho gathering will take place in Gameti this week. The meeting will be the 11th session of the fourth Tlicho assembly and will take place in the Community Hall from June 9 to 11.

The gathering takes place every year to all members of the government to meet and share in the social, political, and cultural activities of the Tlicho.

A full schedule and lineup with participants is available on the Tlicho government website and Facebook page.

— Simon Whitehouse