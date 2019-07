NWT

The Government of the Northwest Territories has announced an additional $1 million for future mineral exploration for 19 projects.

The identified projects will be provided funding under the Mining Incentive Program (MIP) and were selected from 28 applications.

The MIP, now in its fifth year, aims to advance exploration in the NWT. It is administered through the NWT Geological Survey.

From 2014 to 2018, the MIP has invested nearly $3 million into NWT projects.

— Brett McGarry