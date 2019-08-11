NEWS BRIEF: Dene Nation moves to change constitution

Dene Nation is updating its constitution to address a changing political climate.

After voting to pursue the action at the Dene National Assembly meeting at Midway Lake (July 27 to 31), the Nation will now strike a working group of representatives from each region. National Chief of Dene Nation Norman Yakelaya called it a “positive” step in a news release.

Recommendations will be delivered to the 2020 national assembly in Fort Good Hope, where Yakelaya will be responsible for reporting on the working group’s progress.

Considering Tlicho, Sahtu, Gwichin, Dehcho and Akaitcho governments’ self-government and land claim negotiations with the federal and territorial government, he said the current constitution, which was developed decades ago, no longer reflects today’s political circumstances.

“Land claims weren’t really talked about, and self-government wasn’t even mentioned,” he said. “How do we work together given these new realities?”