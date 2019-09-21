MP McLeod accepts Trudeau’s apology for brownface scandal

Liberal incumbent Michael McLeod says he accepts Justin Trudeau’s apology after the prime minister was forced to beg for forgiveness a second time following the release of a video Thursday showing a third incidence of Trudeau blackening his face.

“I think it was wrong for him to do that,” said McLeod. “He has acknowledged that it was wrong and he has apologized and he was sincere as the politician that I have come to know.”

McLeod, who was in Fort McPherson on Friday, said he has visited nine communities since the federal campaign started and was between communities when the news broke on Wednesday.

The top issues he has been hearing about have been housing, the economy, the cost of living, land claims and self-government, he said.

As for the brownface/blackface incidents, McLeod said it has only come up in the form of a few jokes from constituents.

“No,” he said when asked if it had been brought up on the campaign trail. “I have heard it a few times but nobody has raised it as a controversial subject.”

He doesn’t expect the incident will hurt his efforts to be re-elected, he said.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been repeatedly apologizing since Wednesday after photographs and a video surfaced of the embattled Liberal leader wearing brownface and blackface makeup.

“This is something that I deeply, deeply regret. Darkening your face regardless of the context or circumstances is always unacceptable because of the racist history of blackface. I should have understood that then and I never should have done it,” Trudeau said Thursday at a press conference in Winnipeg.

“I have always acknowledged that I come from a place of privilege, but I now need to acknowledge that comes with a massive blind spot,” he continued.

McLeod’s opponents from every major political party denounced Trudeau’s actions.

Yanik D’Aigle, Conservative candidate, said he was “extremely shocked and disappointed” as wearing brown or black face is a display of “open mockery and racism.”

NDP candidate Mary Beckett said it was important to think about those who experience racism as her leader Jagmeet Singh had stated in a video earlier this week.

Green Party candidate Paul Falvo said Trudeau should have known better given that he grew up in 24 Sussex, was an adult when it happened and had every opportunity in a privileged life to know the negative impacts of what he was doing.

Luke Quinlan, the People’s Party of Canada candidate, called the act hypocritical given the standards the prime minister has set for others.

McLeod said he has been in touch with the Prime Minister’s Office since the photos emerged, but wouldn’t disclose what was discussed.

Former Premier Stephen Kakfwi went so far as to say Trudeau should resign. McLeod would not comment on Kakfwi’s opinion.

“I leave everyone to have their own opinion and won’t comment,” he said.