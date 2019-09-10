Mounties offer tips to make new school year a safe one

Back to school is a busy time for students, parents, teachers — and police.

RCMP members from across the territory were out in full force last week, patrolling school zones and offering safety tips as the new school year began.

Mounties spoke with students at schools in Yellowknife, Behchoko and Edzo before moving on to Hay River, where members conducted morning and daytime school zone patrols, stated a news release issued by NWT RCMP late last week.

Members in Fort Providence talked to kids about school safety, bullying, sexting and what to do when approached by a stranger or a suspicious vehicle.

Mounties played traditional games with teachers in Tulita, and planned a lockdown drill in Deline.

RCMP members also made stops to schools in Lutsel K’e, Paulatuk, Aklavik, Sachs Harbour and Yellowknife.

“The Northwest Territories RCMP remind all students, parents and motorists to pay attention to pedestrians, school buses and traffic laws,” states a news release issued Friday.

RCMP offer the following back to school safety tips:

Parents and students

Walk on sidewalks and use marked crosswalks wherever available;

If biking, ride on the right-hand side of the road in the same direction as traffic;

When waiting for the school bus, stand back from the road until the bus has come to a complete stop with its flashing red lights activated; Remind children that they should never accept a ride or get into a vehicle with a stranger;

Motorists