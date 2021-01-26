The rollout of Covid-19 vaccinations continued in Hay River last week.

A steady flow of people showed up to receive the Moderna vaccine at a special clinic from Jan. 18 to Jan. 22.

“Right now, I think we’re having a really great turnout,” said Lorie Steinwand, the supervisor of Public Health with the Hay River Health and Social Services Authority and a registered nurse, on the first day of the clinic. “The workflow is very steady. So I anticipate that we’ll have a good turnout for the rest of the week, as well.”

No information on the number of people vaccinated was immediately available at the end of the clinic.

Steinwand explained the clinic was for a number of priority groups, including those 60 years of age and over, healthcare professionals, anyone who travels out of the territory for medical reasons and those who have certain priority health issues.

“I find a lot of them are quite happy to be here and very grateful, and they share that with you when you’re offering the information,” she said, noting the people being vaccinated feel it will help get their lives back to normal.

For example, Steinwand said a lot of them want to see their grandchildren, increase the number of people in their bubbles or travel.

“It’s one of those things where I think that it’s a preventative measure that can help them maybe see and do some of those things again,” she added. “That’s kind of their driving force behind it is to be able to do those things when we can.”

Doris Caudron said she had to think about whether or not she should get vaccinated.

“But then I decided that if I got Covid I’d probably die, so I might as well get it,” she said just after receiving the Moderna vaccine.

Caudron said the shot itself was not painful.

“It feels like nothing,” she said, adding with a laugh, “Like a mosquito bite.”

The first shots of the Moderna vaccine in Hay River were delivered on Jan. 7 for the residents and staff at Woodland Manor long-term care facility and at Supported Living Services.

Vaccinations were also offered to all residents 18 years of age and over in K’atlodeeche First Nation on Jan. 13 and in Enterprise on Jan. 14.

All people receiving the Moderna vaccine have to get a second shot 28 days later.

The GNWT began Covid-19 vaccinations on Dec. 31 in Yellowknife and Behchoko after receiving a first shipment of 7,200 doses from the federal government on Dec. 28.

A second shipment of about another 7,200 doses of the Moderna vaccine is expected at the end of January.

The goal is to provide the vaccine to 75 per cent of the territory’s eligible population 18 years of age and older.