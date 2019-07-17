Memorial fund, scholarship set up for deceased Northern welder who ‘lived life to the fullest’ 

A memorial fund has been established in remembrance of Dustin Pidborochynski, a journeyman welder and lifelong Northerner who died on July 6.

In honour of Pidborochynski’s life and vocation, his family is accepting donations to the Dustin Pidborochynski Memorial Fund, according to the Skills Canada NWT, which has launched the initiative.

All funds will go towards the Dustin Pidborochynski Memorial Scholarship, a $1,500 scholarship which will be handed out yearly to students who demonstrate a commitment to welding while pursuing an apprenticeship in the territory.

Pidborochynski died just weeks after taking a job at Yellowknife’s St. Patrick High School as a welding instructor, states the online post from Skills Canada NWT.

Extra funds will be donated to St. Patrick High School’s Kimberlite Trades and Technical Centre.

“(Pidborochynski) touched the hearts and impacted the lives of everyone who knew him,” states the Skills Canada NWT post, adding he was “the salt of the earth and light in the lives of those who loved him. Wise beyond his years.”

Pidborochynski, who “lived his life to the fullest,” was excited to be a member of the teaching team – after “honing his craft at the NWT’s diamond mines” – before he passed away, the post states.

He was eager to share his expertise with students following the same path, and had “devoted himself to working with the young welding competitors at the 2019 Skills Canada NWT Territorial Competition.”

Pidborochynski recently volunteered as a welding technical expert with Skills Canada NWT.

To apply to the Dustin Pidborochynski Memorial Scholarship, hopefuls must be registered as a welding apprentice in the NWT.

To donate to the memorial fund, please visit the Skills Canada NWT website.