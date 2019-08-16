Medal no. 4 for Team NT at Western Canada Summer Games

Team NT’s medal count at the Western Canada Summer Games is officially at four with the latest podium result coming in tennis.

Ofira Duru and Monika Kunderlik, both from Yellowknife, snagged themselves a bronze medal in girls doubles on Friday. It came after the duo fell to the Saskatchewan duo of Jana van Niekerk and Charlie McNeil in the semifinal on Friday morning.

Had Duru and Kunderlik won, they would have advanced to the gold medal match later in the day and guaranteed themselves a silver but the bronze was already in the bag as just three girls doubles teams were entered. Manitoba, the only other contingent in tennis besides the NWT, Alberta and Saskatchewan, had no girls doubles team.

It’s believed to be the first medal ever won at the Games in tennis.

Elsewhere on Friday, Hay River’s Fiona Huang had a chance at winning a medal in track and field but came up short in the final of the girls 400-metre dash as she came in sixth overall.

The boys and girls volleyball teams closed out the round-robin on Friday with two games each. The boys started out in the morning against Yukon and dropped a must-win match-up in straight sets, which did some serious damage to their playoff hopes. A win in the evening over Nunavut ensured the boys wouldn’t go winless in the round-robin and the best they can do now is fifth place. They’ll take on Nunavut Saturday morning at 11 a.m. to battle it out for that spot.

The girls, meanwhile, had a better Friday as they won both of their must-wins over Yukon and Nunavut, both in straight sets. The two wins clinched fourth place following the round-robin and a date with Alberta in the semifinal on Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. No matter what happens, the girls will be playing for a medal of some sort on Sunday with a win putting them into the gold medal game on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. while a loss means a bronze medal game at 9 a.m. on Sunday.

Wrestling got going on Friday with the team competition. The girls were shut out in all three of their contests versus Alberta, Manitoba and Saskatchewan with all but two of their matches forfeited due to the fact that there are only two girls from the NWT at the event, those being Ava Applejohn and Kaitlyn Stewart. The boys also lost all three of their contests but weren’t completely shut out. Cameron Courtoreille of Yellowknife won his match against his opponent from Manitoba by pinfall during their contest to score the maximum five points.

The wrestlers will continue their team action on Saturday with contests against Nunavut and Yukon for both sides.