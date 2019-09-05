Inuvik’s Mary Beckett seeks NDP nomination for NWT

The NWT New Democratic Party plans to acclaim Inuvik resident Mary Beckett as their candidate for the upcoming federal election.

According to a Thursday news release, Beckett will seek acclamation on Sept. 11 in Yellowknife at the Northstar Building.

“Today is an exciting day as we get ready to to kick start our Campaign,” said Shane Pike, president of the NWT NDP electoral district association.

“We are fortunate to have a candidate of Mary Beckett’s caliber carrying the NDP banner in the federal election.”

Beckett has lived and worked in Inuvik for 35 years. According to her Linkedin profile, she has been running her own businesses in the area since 1991.

She is a mother of four and a grandmother of four. The NDP news release states plans to focus her campaign on economic issues and the high cost of living in the North.

Beckett will be facing off against incumbent Liberal MP Michael McLeod, the Conservative Party’s Yanik D’Aigle, the Green’s Paul Falvo and Luke Quinlan of the newly formed People’s Party of Canada.

The federal election will be on Oct. 21.