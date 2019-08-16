Man missing after ‘encounter’ with bear south of Tulita: RCMP

A man is missing after a reported “encounter” with a bear.

RCMP are searching for man after a woman, his travel companion, reported he had encountered a bear south of Tulita on Thursday, states an RCMP news release issued Friday morning.

Police say they received a distress signal around 7:45 a.m. yesterday, after the woman was able to make contact with another party travelling in the area – a remote location 50 kilometres south of Tulita – only accessible by water or air.

The woman and the travellers she sought help from, who activated their emergency communications device, alerting RCMP, have been extracted from the area, say police.

The distress call triggered an investigation led by RCMP, with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR), assisting.

RCMP and ENR reached the location of the emergency signal by helicopter, as weather conditions prevented water travel.

An ENR spokesperson told News/North the investigation remains active at this time.

Updates to follow.