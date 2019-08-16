Man found dead after bear encounter south of Tulita

A man reported missing following a bear encounter south of Tulita has been found deceased, RCMP confirm.

Police began searching for the man after his female travel companion reported he had encountered a bear south of Tulita on Thursday.

RCMP received a distress signal around 7:45 a.m. that morning, after the woman was able to make contact with another party travelling in the area – a remote location 50 kilometres south of Tulita only accessible by water or air.

The woman and the travellers she sought help from, who activated their emergency communications device, alerting RCMP, were extracted from the area by helicopter, say police.

The distress call triggered an investigation led by RCMP, with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR), assisting.

The body of the deceased man, whose identity has not been released, was found on Friday.

“Evidence in the investigation confirms a bear encounter,” states an RCMP news release issued the same day.

The NWT Coroner Service is investigating the death and a postmortem examination has been ordered.

ENR continues to assist with the investigation, state RCMP.

Updates to follow.