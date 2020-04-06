Man dies after falling through ice, Hay River RCMP say

This weekend, police found the body of a 79-year-old man who fell through the ice on Tathlina Lake, south of Kakisa, according to a Monday RCMP news release.

Around 3:20 p.m. on Sunday, RCMP say they received a call reporting a deceased man in the area of the lake. They discovered the body at the lake after arriving by snowmobile, according to RCMP.

Police say there was evidence to suggest he was standing on a frozen pond when the ice beneath broke, and he fell into the water. The death is non-suspicious, according to RCMP.

While an investigation is ongoing with Fort Providence RCMP, the police expressed condolences to the man’s family and friends.

“This tragic event reminds us all to be cautious when we go on the land, especially with the arrival of spring. Ice thickness on waterways can change rapidly, potentially causing dangerous situations”, Sergeant Brandon Humbke, Hay River RCMP detachment commander, said in a Monday news release.