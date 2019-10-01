Man charged with attempted murder in Tuktoyaktuk shooting

By
Brendan Burke
-
1947

A 38-year-old Tuktoyaktuk man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in the community.

After responding to a call related to an “incident involving a firearm,” around 8:50 p.m. on Sept. 22, Tuktoyaktuk RCMP located an injured 43-year-old man outside a residence in the community, states a news release issued by police Tuesday.

The man was transported to Inuvik Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect, Michael Robert Gruben, was located in the area by RCMP.

Along with the attempted murder charge, Gruben faces a raft of firearm-related offences, including careless use of a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm and pointing a firearm.

He also faces an uttering threats charge.

Gruben remains in custody.

He’s scheduled to appear in court in Yellowknife today.

Brendan Burke
https://nnsl.com
As the Yellowknifer’s crime reporter, it’s my job to keep readers up to speed on all-things “cops and courts” related. From house fires and homicides to courtroom clashes, it’s my responsibility to be there - day or night, rain or shine. When I’m not at court gathering stories, I’m in the office, making calls to lawyers, emailing RCMP and tracking down sources. After hours, I rely on the public to let me know what’s happening and where. Entering my second winter in Yellowknife since leaving my hometown of Peterborough, Ont., in October 2017, everyday on this beat continues to be challenging, rewarding and fulfilling. Got a story? Call me at (867) 766-8288 or shoot me an email at editorial@nnsl.com.

