Man charged with attempted murder in Tuktoyaktuk shooting

A 38-year-old Tuktoyaktuk man has been charged with attempted murder following a shooting in the community.

After responding to a call related to an “incident involving a firearm,” around 8:50 p.m. on Sept. 22, Tuktoyaktuk RCMP located an injured 43-year-old man outside a residence in the community, states a news release issued by police Tuesday.

The man was transported to Inuvik Regional Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A suspect, Michael Robert Gruben, was located in the area by RCMP.

Along with the attempted murder charge, Gruben faces a raft of firearm-related offences, including careless use of a firearm, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, unauthorized possession of a firearm and pointing a firearm.

He also faces an uttering threats charge.

Gruben remains in custody.

He’s scheduled to appear in court in Yellowknife today.