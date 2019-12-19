Lutsel K’e to build new $11.3M diesel power plant

The North Slave community of Lutsel K’e plans to build a new diesel generation power plant.

The community has issued a Request For Proposals (RFP) for the $11.3-million project that will have a capacity of 820 kilowatts, said Doug Prendergast, spokesperson for Northwest Territories Power Corporation.

The new plant will replace the existing one, which is reaching the end of its life.

“At the request of the local community, the new plant will be located further away from residences than the current site,” said Prendergast. “The new location is adjacent to a fuel tank farm owned by the Government of the Northwest Territories.”

After the RFP process closes in February, it is hoped that construction of the plant will begin in May 2020 and be finished by March 2021.

The Lutsel K’e project is among three infrastructure plans in the territory that will receive $37.8 million from the federal government.

The two others include a new liquefied natural gas generator in Fort Simpson which will replace its diesel generator, and renovations to the Taltson Hydroelectric Facility, north of Fort Smith.

The federal funding comes from the Green Infrastructure stream and the Arctic Energy Fund under the government’s Investing in Canada Infrastructure Plan.

The Northwest Territories Power Corporation will also chip in $12.6 million for the projects.

– with files from Brett McGarry