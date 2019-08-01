Lutsel K’e RCMP offer update on investigation into missing travellers

No new evidence found following July searches, say RCMP

As missing person investigations for two travellers who became the subject of a large-scale search and rescue mission in May remain active, Lutsel K’e RCMP are continuing to ask residents travelling near Etthen Island and Blanchet Island to report unusual sights to police after a recent probe failed to find any new evidence.

Samuel Boucher, 65, Cammy Boucher, 23, and Jake Gully, 28, departed Dettah en route to Lutsel K’e – travelling across Great Slave Lake – via a black Bombardier Scandic two-seater on the evening of May 13.

The body of Samuel Boucher was located days later near Etthen Island following an exhaustive, far-reaching aerial search carried out by the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) and the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association (CASARA).

Cammy Boucher and Gully remain the subjects of open missing person investigations. Volunteers from Lutsel K’e and neighbouring communities conducted searches in past weeks.

Following the discovery of Samuel Boucher’s body, police stated they had gathered evidence leading them to believe the two other missing travellers “may have suffered the same fate.”

In late June, Lutsel K’e Dene First Nation Chief Darryl Marlowe told CBC North he hoped to recover the bodies and bring closure to the affected families.

“After the recovery of Mr. Sam Boucher, RCMP have continued to investigate the two missing persons …,” states a news release issued by Mounties Thursday.

CASARA has continued to offer aerial updates on the “area of interest,” according to the news release.

Police say they’ve also partnered with the Canadian Coast Guard Auxiliary and Fisheries and Oceans Canada in joint patrols on Great Slave Lake.

After receiving information from community members regarding a potential site of interest, two RCMP members travelled on board F.P.V. Reliance and CCGA Diavik Discovery vessels to conduct a patrol at the east arm of Great Slave Lake.

Between July 13 and July 15 a patrol was conducted in two areas of interest – the area where body of Samuel Boucher was recovered, and a site identified by Lutsel K’e community members.

SONAR equipment and a remote operated vehicle (ROV) was used to probe the bottom of the lake in those areas.

But the searches did not reveal any new “evidence or information as to the whereabouts,” of Cammy Boucher and Gully, nor did it locate the snowmobile the travellers were operating, state police.

The families of the missing travellers continue to be updated with “any activities that may assist in locating their loved ones,” according to the news release.

“We continue to ask anyone that is travelling near the area of interest, between Etthen Island and Blanchet Island, to report anything unusual to the Lutsel K’e RCMP” states Cpl. David Greene, Lutsel RCMP Detachment Commander.

“Lutsel K’e RCMP will continue to investigate the missing person’s file for the remaining missing two persons,” states the news release.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Lutsel K’e RCMP at t 867-370-1111.