Six councillors have been elected to council seats with the Lutsel K’e Dene First Nation (LKDFN), according to the results it posted Nov. 5.

Brandon Michel, Denenize Basil, Gloria Enzoe, Doris Terri Enzoe, Mervin Abel and Alison Basel were elected.

Out of the 578 votes cast, Michel gained the highest number of votes, at 97; Denenize Basil gained 91; Gloria Enzoe received 90; Doris Terri Enzoe received 89; Mervin Abel won 79 votes; and Alison Basil gained 70 votes.

Archie Catholique earned 62 votes.

Most votes were cast at the Lutsel K’e polling station and at a station in Yellowknife set up in the Tree of Peace Friendship Centre. A handful were cast online.

The new council will begin its term on Nov. 19.

Darryl Marlowe was re-elected as chief of the First Nation in October.