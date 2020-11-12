Advertisement

Six councillors have been elected to council seats with the Lutsel K’e Dene First Nation (LKDFN), according to the results it posted Nov. 5.

Brandon Michel, Denenize Basil, Gloria Enzoe, Doris Terri Enzoe, Mervin Abel and Alison Basel were elected.

Out of the 578 votes cast, Michel gained the highest number of votes, at 97; Denenize Basil gained 91; Gloria Enzoe received 90; Doris Terri Enzoe received 89; Mervin Abel won 79 votes; and Alison Basil gained 70 votes.

Brandon Michel, Denenize Basil, Gloria Enzoe, Doris Terri Enzoe, Mervin Abel and Alison Basel were elected to the Lutsel K’e Dene First Nation council in the Nov. 5 poll. NNSL file photo

Archie Catholique earned 62 votes.

Most votes were cast at the Lutsel K’e polling station and at a station in Yellowknife set up in the Tree of Peace Friendship Centre. A handful were cast online.

The new council will begin its term on Nov. 19.

Darryl Marlowe was re-elected as chief of the First Nation in October.

Advertisement

Blair McBride

Blair McBride covers the Legislative Assembly, business and education. Before coming to Yellowknife he worked as a journalist in British Columbia, Thailand and Ontario. He studied journalism at Western...

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.