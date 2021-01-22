A man accused of a 2017 murder in Hay River had his application to change trial location dismissed.

On Friday Jan. 22, Justice Shannon Smallwood told Levi Cayen that his trial, in connection with the death of Alexander Norwegian, will proceed in Yellowknife.

Cayen was one of four people charged after Norwegian, 25, was found dead in a vehicle on the side of the road in Hay River on Dec. 28, 2017. He has been in custody since his arrest in January 2018.

Cayen, charged with first degree murder and robbery, elected to be tried by judge and jury and was set to proceed in Yellowknife in Jan. 2020. In Nov. 2019, however, he discharged his legal aid lawyer from the case and the trial was cancelled.

Earlier this year, Cayen, with his new lawyer Alan Regel, filed an affidavit for his trial to take place in Hay River rather than Yellowknife.

In his application, Cayen noted that the majority of the trial witnesses are residents of Hay River and that jurors would benefit from knowing the geography of the locations in question.

In delivering her decision, Smallwood told the court that “the ultimate aim is always a fair trial with an impartial jury.” She considered the population size of Hay River, a town of about 3,500 people, compared to Yellowknife, a population nearly 20,000, and noted the high number of potential jurors in a smaller community who might be relatives of those involved in the case and therefore biased and inadmissible as jurors.

Smallwood also noted that the trial is set to take place over eight to 10 weeks, “a significant amount of time,” she said, which will inhibit a number of jurors from participating and further shrink the pool of possible jurors. Though, she acknowledged that is true for both Yellowknife and Hay River.

Overall Smallwood said that the accused had “not met his onus” and dismissed the application to change trial venue.

“I’m not convinced a jury trial of this magnitude could be even attempted in Hay River,” she said. “The trial will proceed in Yellowknife at the earliest opportunity.”

Cayen had also called into question the admissibility of statements he made to police, as well as the qualification of police search warrants and authorization.

Smallwood ruled that both were “validly obtained” and dismissed both applications.

“I am satisfied beyond a reasonable doubt that statements were voluntarily made and not deprived of choice to speak with police officers or not,” Smallwood said of the application on Cayen’s statement to police.

She said statements were not “taken as a result of police tricking,” or “on the account of an unsound mind.”

Dates for Cayen’s trial proceedings have not yet been set.