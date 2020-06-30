The territorial government will on July 1 adjust fuel prices in the NWT to reflect the current cost of fuel, transportation and taxes, the GNWT said in a news release on Tuesday.

Most of the new prices for 16 communities will be lower, according to the GNWT’s Fuel Services website.

Price changes will differ by commodity and community but in most cases non-government customers’ prices for heating fuel, motive diesel and gasoline will decrease. Naphtha and jet fuel prices will rise in all communities except for one.

The planned adjustment comes after the winter fuel resupply program ended on April 9. Fuel prices are based on the actual costs of completing that program which includes fuel, transportation and taxes.

The GNWT is responsible for the purchase, transport, and storage of fuel in 16 communities not served by the private sector including Colville Lake, Délı̨nę, Fort Good Hope, Gametì, Jean Marie River, Łutselk’e, Nahanni Butte, Paulatuk, Sachs Harbour, Sambaa K’e, Tsiigehtchic, Tulita, Ulukhaktok, Wekweètì, Whatì and Wrigley.

“In recent months fuel prices across Canada have decreased, which is good news for NWT residents. The fuel resupply by winter road is complete and now residents in most NWT remote communities will pay less to fill their home heating oil tanks and their vehicles,” said Katrina Nokleby, minister of infrastructure.