Inuvik woman attacked person in library

Court has barred her from library within 24 hours of consuming alcohol

A woman was released on time served and put on twelve months probation for a series of thefts and attacking another woman at the Inuvik library.

Appearing in custody before Inuvik Territorial Court Feb. 18, Heather Marie Kendi, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of assault, two counts of possession of property obtained by crime and one count of failure to attend court. Chief Judge Robert Gorin sentenced her to 151 days in prison and ordered her to pay $200 restitution.

Because she had been in custody for 158 days, she receives 237 days credit and was released on time served. She will be on probation for 12 months and is not to enter the Inuvik Centennial Library if she has consumed alcohol within the last 24 hours.

“I just want to apologize to all the people,” said Kendi in her defence.

Crown prosecutor Duane Praught told court on Dec. 6, 2018 RCMP received a complaint from a woman saying Kendi had gone into her office and stolen her purse from the Inuvik Library. Police reviewed the security footage and spotted Kendi leaving with the purse and arrested her. When they recovered the purse, two gift cards, some lottery tickets, cigarettes and sealed envelopes were missing from it.

Defense lawyer Charles Davison said Kendi admitted to taking the purse.

“While she was under the influence of alcohol at the time, she does recall being in possession of a purse that wasn’t hers,” he said.

Praught then told court Kendi attacked another women from behind outside the Inuvik Library doors on Aug. 2, 2019. She pulled the woman down by the hair, punching and kicking her. Praught said the victim fled into the library, but Kendi followed her in and pinned her to the ground, punching and kicking her in the head until someone pulled her off.

She was arrested further down the street. Praught added Kendi had failed to show up at court Sept. 10.

Kendi was also caught on surveillance footage, and was spotted by employees stealing $70.10 worth of meat from a grocery store in Inuvik on Aug. 22.

Then, on Sept. 27 Inuvik RCMP were called about a theft in progress. Praught continued that police found Kendi along Bonnetplume Road dragging a barbecue behind her. The barbecue had been stolen from a nearby elders’ residence. Police arrested her and she remained in custody until her court appearance.

Davison said she did not remember the last two incidents.

“She was on probation during the entirety of these crimes being committed,” said Gorin in his judgement. “Miss Kendi, you’ve got to realize if you continue to drink, you will continue to get into trouble.”