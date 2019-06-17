Inuvik RCMP investigating after 17 solar panels damaged

By
Brendan Burke
-
350

Police in Inuvik are asking for the public’s help after 17 solar panels were damaged in the community over the weekend.

The solar panels were damaged at the Children First Centre, located on Kingmingya Road, sometime between 5 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m., state Inuvik RCMP in a press release issued Monday.

Residents who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area between Friday and Sunday are asked to contact RCMP at 867-777-1111.

“RCMP believe person, or persons, may have seen something suspicious. We are asking the residents of Inuvik to report any suspicious or unusual activity” states Olena Newmen of the Inuvik RCMP.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Updates to follow.

Brendan Burke
https://nnsl.com
As the Yellowknifer’s crime reporter, it’s my job to keep readers up to speed on all-things “cops and courts” related. From house fires and homicides to courtroom clashes, it’s my responsibility to be there - day or night, rain or shine. When I’m not at court gathering stories, I’m in the office, making calls to lawyers, emailing RCMP and tracking down sources. After hours, I rely on the public to let me know what’s happening and where. Entering my second winter in Yellowknife since leaving my hometown of Peterborough, Ont., in October 2017, everyday on this beat continues to be challenging, rewarding and fulfilling. Got a story? Call me at (867) 766-8288 or shoot me an email at editorial@nnsl.com.

