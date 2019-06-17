Inuvik RCMP investigating after 17 solar panels damaged

Police in Inuvik are asking for the public’s help after 17 solar panels were damaged in the community over the weekend.

The solar panels were damaged at the Children First Centre, located on Kingmingya Road, sometime between 5 p.m. on Saturday and 2 p.m., state Inuvik RCMP in a press release issued Monday.

Residents who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area between Friday and Sunday are asked to contact RCMP at 867-777-1111.

“RCMP believe person, or persons, may have seen something suspicious. We are asking the residents of Inuvik to report any suspicious or unusual activity” states Olena Newmen of the Inuvik RCMP.

Police are continuing to investigate.

Updates to follow.