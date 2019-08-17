Housing Minister Alfred Moses will not seek reelection

Housing Minister Alfred Moses told family and friends over social media that he would not seek reelection on Wednesday.

Moses, who was first elected as MLA for Inuvik Boot Lake in 2011, previously worked as a community health representative and health coordinator with Diavik Mines, among other roles. After his reelection in 2015, he assumed responsibilities as Minister of Education, Culture, and Employment, before transitioning in 2018 to his current portfolio as the Minister responsible for Municipal and Community Affairs, Housing, Youth, and Homelessness.

His announcement leaves a single candidate — chief negotiator for the Inuvialuit Self Government agreement Diane Thom — as the sole contender for Inuvik Boot Lake.

As a minister, Moses presided over the construction of affordable housing projects and the announced implementation of Territory-wide 9-1-1, and also oversaw the introduction of Junior Kindergarten as education minister.

He came under fire last year when he awarded his longtime aide Maia Lepage $130,000 position at the Workers’ Safety and Compensation Commission (WSCC) as an adviser. Moses defended that decision in Assembly this February, saying the “individual is very well-qualified and has done a lot of work at the regional, territorial and even national level.”

He’ll be the third cabinet minister to leave Assembly after Finance Minister Robert C. McLeod and Health Minister Glen Abernethy recently shared plans to step down.