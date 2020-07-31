Northwest Territories communities from Fort Liard to Paulatuk woke up to heat warnings Friday morning.

Environment Canada warned of temperatures up to 29C in communities in the Dehcho and all the way along the Mackenzie River, including the Fort Simpson/Jean Marie River, Wrigley, Norman Wells/Tulita, and Fort Good Hope regions. Fort Providence/Kakisa/Chan Lake is also under a heat warning.

“Over northern regions temperatures will moderate by Sunday,” the online alert read. “Southern regions will remain near heat warning criteria through Sunday and end Monday.”

In Paulatuk, a special weather statement from the agency warns of temperatures in the high twenties until air from the North moves in Saturday.

Advice from Environment Canada includes:

Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place

To report severe weather, send an email to NTstorm@canada.ca or tweet reports using #NTStorm.