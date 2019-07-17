Heat warning issued for Fort Simpson and South Slave communities

Environment Canada has issued a heat warning for Kakisa, Enterprise, Fort Smith, Hay River, Jean-Marie River, Fort Simpson and Fort Providence.

“Within the next day, temperatures will be reaching 29 degrees Celsius combined with overnight lows near 14 degrees Celsius,” reads a July 17 news release from the office of the public health officer.

This heatwave is expected to last for more than five days.

Extreme heat can be a factor in heart-related illnesses like heat stroke. If you experience dizziness/fainting, nausea/vomiting, headaches, rapid breathing, extreme thirst and decreased urination, contact a medical professional immediately.

“People at higher risk of adverse health impacts include young children, pregnant women, the elderly, people with chronic illnesses or on certain medications, and those who spend large amounts of time outdoors,” stated the release.

Children, impaired adults or pets should never be left inside a parked vehicle during high temperatures.