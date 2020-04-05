Greatest Of All Time voting begins Monday at 9 a.m.

The time is almost here.

There are some excited people waiting to vote for their favourite in the Greatest Of All Time and we are nearing that moment when you get to choose the greatest NWT sports team of all time.

Let’s clarify how things will go:

There will be one matchup per week — NOT all eight match-ups at once. The matchups will be done in order of where they sit on the bracket with the first one being the 2014 world championship-winning NWT Rebels women’s broomball team taking on the 2019 mixed curling squad of Jamie Koe, Kerry Galusha, David Aho and Megan Koehler in the classic David vs. Goliath contest of 1 vs. 16.

Voting will begin Monday morning at 9 a.m. MDT and will continue through to 11:59 p.m. MDT on Tuesday. Any votes received after 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday will not be counted. You can cast a vote by e-mailing sports@nnsl.com or by going to our nnsl.com Facebook page.

If you vote via Facebook, a vote will be counted by either a like, a share or a comment in favour of the post. There will be two separate posts for each of the competitors and you choose which one you wish to like, share or comment on.

It’s the 2014 NWT Rebels versus the 2019 mixed curling bronze medalists. Watch for it tomorrow morning.