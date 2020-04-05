Greatest Of All Time voting begins Monday at 9 a.m.

The time is almost here.
There are some excited people waiting to vote for their favourite in the Greatest Of All Time and we are nearing that moment when you get to choose the
greatest NWT sports team of all time.
Let’s clarify how things will go:
There will be one matchup per week — NOT all eight match-ups at once. The matchups will be done in order of where they sit on the bracket with the first one being the
2014 world championship-winning NWT Rebels women’s broomball team taking on the 2019 mixed curling squad of Jamie Koe, Kerry Galusha, David Aho and Megan Koehler in the classic David vs. Goliath contest of 1 vs. 16.
The 2014 edition of the NWT Rebels women’s broomball team won the World Women’s Broomball Championship that year and are the top seeds for the Greatest Of All Time bracket tournament. The champs are, front row from left, Denise Pyke, Grace Lau-a, Kyra Powder, Sarah Elsasser, Danielle Hawes and Terri-Lynn Locke-Setter; back row from left, Aki Iwase, Angela Love, Janelle James, Adriana Zibolenova, Orla Tobin, Jenny Crawford, Martha Goodman, Brenda Tittlemier and Tina Locke-Setter. photo courtesy of NWT Rebels
Voting will begin Monday morning at 9 a.m. MDT and will continue through to 11:59 p.m. MDT on Tuesday. Any votes received after 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday will not be counted. You can cast a vote by e-mailing sports@nnsl.com or by going to our nnsl.com Facebook page.
If you vote via Facebook, a vote will be counted by either a like, a share or a comment in favour of the post. There will be two separate posts for each of the competitors and you choose which one you wish to like, share or comment on.
Jamie Koe and his rink of Kerry Galusha, David Aho and Megan Koehler scored the bronze medal at the Canadian Mixed Curling Championship in Saguenay, Que., this past November. Valerie Simard/Curling Canada photo
It’s the 2014 NWT Rebels versus the 2019 mixed curling bronze medalists. Watch for it tomorrow morning.
After being a nomad around North America following my semi-debauched post-secondary days, I put down my roots in Yellowknife in 2006. I’ve been keeping this sports seat warm with NNSL for the better part of the last 10 years over two stints. I’m living the dream of everyone who said they would never get married and never have kids with the best wife you could ask for putting up with my crap for the past 11 years along with two daughters who are more beautiful than yours. Forever outnumbered when it comes to house choices, at least the dog has my back ... whenever I feed him. When you see sports happening, call the hotline at 867 766 8257.
I vote for Wolfpack 2013-2014 peewee year.